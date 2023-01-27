No quarter given: Charleston puts down Taylorville 67-36

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Charleston turned out the lights on Taylorville 67-36 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 27.
Last season, Charleston and Taylorville squared off with January 28, 2022 at Charleston High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Taylorville faced off against Greenville and Charleston took on Rantoul on January 21 at Charleston High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.