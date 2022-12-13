 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No quarter given: Clinton puts down Riverton 63-27

Clinton earned its community's accolades after a 63-27 win over Riverton at Clinton High on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Riverton and Clinton played in a 67-25 game on December 14, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Clinton faced off against Mt Pulaski and Riverton took on Springfield Lutheran on December 3 at Springfield Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap

