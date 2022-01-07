No quarter given: Nokomis puts down Raymond Lincolnwood 64-25

Nokomis didn't tinker around with Raymond Lincolnwood. A 64-25 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.

Nokomis opened with a 22-13 advantage over Raymond Lincolnwood through the first quarter.

The Redskins' offense took charge to a 38-17 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.

Nokomis' might showed as it carried a 57-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

