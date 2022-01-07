No quarter given: Nokomis puts down Raymond Lincolnwood 64-25

Nokomis didn't tinker around with Raymond Lincolnwood. A 64-25 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.
Nokomis opened with a 22-13 advantage over Raymond Lincolnwood through the first quarter.
The Redskins' offense took charge to a 38-17 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.
Nokomis' might showed as it carried a 57-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 29, Nokomis faced off against Shelbyville and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on December 27 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
