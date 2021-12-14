No quarter given: Pleasant Plains puts down Decatur St. Teresa 61-37

Pleasant Plains offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Decatur St. Teresa with an all-around effort during this 61-37 victory at Pleasant Plains High on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Pleasant Plains made the first move by forging a 16-6 margin over Decatur St. Teresa after the first quarter.
Pleasant Plains' offense thundered to a 31-16 lead over Decatur St. Teresa at the intermission.
