No quarter given: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin puts down Springfield Southeast 67-36

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin showered the scoreboard with points to drown Springfield Southeast 67-36 on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Cyclones jumped in front of the Spartans 14-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' shooting jumped on top to a 29-14 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

The Cyclones jumped over the Spartans when the fourth quarter began 44-32.

