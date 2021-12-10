No quarter given: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin puts down Springfield Southeast 67-36

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin showered the scoreboard with points to drown Springfield Southeast 67-36 on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Cyclones jumped in front of the Spartans 14-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' shooting jumped on top to a 29-14 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

The Cyclones jumped over the Spartans when the fourth quarter began 44-32.

Recommended for you…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.