No quarter given: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin puts down Springfield Southeast 67-36

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin showered the scoreboard with points to drown Springfield Southeast 67-36 on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 4, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Lanphier on December 4 at Springfield Lanphier High School. Click here for a recap
The Cyclones jumped in front of the Spartans 14-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Cyclones' shooting jumped on top to a 29-14 lead over the Spartans at halftime.
The Cyclones jumped over the Spartans when the fourth quarter began 44-32.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.