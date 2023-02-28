Pontiac rallied over St. Joseph-Ogden for an inspiring 55-40 victory in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 28.

Last season, Pontiac and St Joseph-Ogden faced off on Jan. 14, 2022 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Pontiac faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More . Click here for a recap. St Joseph-Ogden took on Fithian Oakwood on Feb. 22 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For results, click here.

