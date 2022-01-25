No quit here; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin fights back to beat Springfield Lanphier 65-48

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overcame a first quarter deficit in a 65-48 win over Springfield Lanphier for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.
The start wasn't the problem for Springfield Lanphier, who began with a 13-11 edge over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the end of the first quarter.
The Lions came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at half over the Cyclones.
The Lions enjoyed a 37-36 lead over the Cyclones to start the fourth quarter.
