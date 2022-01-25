 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No quit here; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin fights back to beat Springfield Lanphier 65-48

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overcame a first quarter deficit in a 65-48 win over Springfield Lanphier for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.

In recent action on January 14, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur MacArthur on January 11 at Springfield Lanphier High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for Springfield Lanphier, who began with a 13-11 edge over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the end of the first quarter.

The Lions came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at half over the Cyclones.

People are also reading…

The Lions enjoyed a 37-36 lead over the Cyclones to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News