Nokomis barely beats Springfield Calvary 55-51

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Nokomis wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 55-51 over Springfield Calvary during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 28, Nokomis faced off against Shelbyville and Springfield Calvary took on Peoria Christian on December 30 at Peoria Christian School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.