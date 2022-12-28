Nokomis casts spell on Shelbyville 29-28

Nokomis walked the high-wire before edging Shelbyville 29-28 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Shelbyville and Nokomis squared off with December 29, 2021 at Nokomis High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 13, Nokomis faced off against Pana and Shelbyville took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on December 16 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. Click here for a recap
