Nokomis outclasses Macon Meridian 55-41

Nokomis called "game" in the waning moments of a 55-41 defeat of Macon Meridian at Nokomis High on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 14, Nokomis faced off against Taylorville and Macon Meridian took on Maroa-Forsyth on January 21 at Macon Meridian High School. For results, click here.
