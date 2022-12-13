 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nokomis outlasts Pana in topsy-turvy battle 53-38

Nokomis turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 53-38 win over Pana in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Nokomis drew first blood by forging a 16-11 margin over Pana after the first quarter.

The Redskins' shooting jumped in front for a 29-18 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Pana climbed back to within 35-25.

Conditioning showed as the Redskins outscored the Panthers 18-13 in the final quarter.

Last season, Pana and Nokomis squared off with January 21, 2022 at Pana High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on December 2, Pana squared off with Pawnee in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

