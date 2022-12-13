Nokomis outlasts Pana in topsy-turvy battle 53-38

Nokomis turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 53-38 win over Pana in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Nokomis drew first blood by forging a 16-11 margin over Pana after the first quarter.
The Redskins' shooting jumped in front for a 29-18 lead over the Panthers at the half.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Pana climbed back to within 35-25.
Conditioning showed as the Redskins outscored the Panthers 18-13 in the final quarter.
Last season, Pana and Nokomis squared off with January 21, 2022 at Pana High School last season. For more, click here.
