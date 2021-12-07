Nokomis severs Gillespie's hopes 50-40

Nokomis tipped and eventually toppled Gillespie 50-40 in Illinois boys basketball on December 7.

Nokomis opened with a 10-2 advantage over Gillespie through the first quarter.

Nokomis kept a 21-18 half margin at Gillespie's expense.

The Redskins took control in the third quarter with a 34-27 advantage over the Miners.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Nokomis, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-13 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.