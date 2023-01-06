Nokomis smashes through Raymond Lincolnwood 59-36

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Nokomis did exactly that with a 59-36 win against Raymond Lincolnwood for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 6.

Nokomis opened with a 15-4 advantage over Raymond Lincolnwood through the first quarter.

The Redskins' offense breathed fire in front for a 37-17 lead over the Lancers at the half.

Nokomis struck to a 45-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins and the Lancers each scored in the final quarter.

