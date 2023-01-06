Nokomis smashes through Raymond Lincolnwood 59-36

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Nokomis did exactly that with a 59-36 win against Raymond Lincolnwood for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 6.
Nokomis opened with a 15-4 advantage over Raymond Lincolnwood through the first quarter.
The Redskins' offense breathed fire in front for a 37-17 lead over the Lancers at the half.
Nokomis struck to a 45-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Redskins and the Lancers each scored in the final quarter.
The last time Nokomis and Raymond Lincolnwood played in a 64-25 game on January 7, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Athens and Nokomis took on Shelbyville on December 28 at Nokomis High School. Click here for a recap.
