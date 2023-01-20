Normal Calvary Christian exhales after close call with Arthur Christian 59-50

Normal Calvary Christian could finally catch its breath after a close call against Arthur Christian in a 59-50 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 13, Arthur Christian faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Normal Calvary Christian took on Clinton on January 7 at Clinton High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.