Normal Community West clips Champaign Central in tight victory 47-42

Normal Community West poked just enough holes in Champaign Central's defense to garner a taut 47-42 victory at Normal Community West on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Wildcats' offense jumped to a 25-21 lead over the Maroons at the half.

Normal Community West's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 22-21 scoring edge over Champaign Central.

