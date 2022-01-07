 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Normal Community West clips Champaign Central in tight victory 47-42

  • 0

Normal Community West poked just enough holes in Champaign Central's defense to garner a taut 47-42 victory at Normal Community West on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 30 , Champaign Central squared up on Chatham Glenwood in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Wildcats' offense jumped to a 25-21 lead over the Maroons at the half.

Normal Community West's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 22-21 scoring edge over Champaign Central.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News