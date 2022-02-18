Normal controls the action and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in affair 54-33

Normal controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 54-33 victory over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 18.

The Ironmen's shooting struck to a 29-10 lead over the Cyclones at the half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.