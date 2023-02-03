Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Normal still prevailed 52-38 against Danville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.

The last time Normal and Danville played in a 58-31 game on January 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Danville faced off against Urbana. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.