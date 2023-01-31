Normal sinks Mahomet-Seymour with solid showing 65-49

Normal had its hands full but finally brushed off Mahomet-Seymour 65-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

The last time Normal and Mahomet-Seymour played in a 49-42 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on January 24, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Bloomington in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.