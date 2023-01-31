 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Normal University carves slim margin over Chatham Glenwood 55-51

  • 0

The cardiac kids of Normal University unleashed every advantage to outlast Chatham Glenwood 55-51 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 31.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 16-16 duel in the first quarter.

The Pioneers opened a narrow 25-24 gap over the Titans at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Pioneers held on with a 14-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 24, Normal University squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News