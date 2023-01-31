Normal University carves slim margin over Chatham Glenwood 55-51

The cardiac kids of Normal University unleashed every advantage to outlast Chatham Glenwood 55-51 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 31.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 16-16 duel in the first quarter.

The Pioneers opened a narrow 25-24 gap over the Titans at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Pioneers held on with a 14-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 24, Normal University squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.