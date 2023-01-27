Normal University passes stress test against Decatur Eisenhower 58-41

Normal University dumped Decatur Eisenhower 58-41 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 27.
In recent action on January 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Normal University took on Jacksonville on January 20 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.