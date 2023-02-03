Normal University showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Springfield 62-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Normal University drew first blood by forging a 17-7 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Pioneers' offense pulled in front for a 35-17 lead over the Senators at halftime.

Normal University thundered to a 57-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pioneers' advantage was wide enough to weather the Senators' 8-5 margin in the final quarter.

