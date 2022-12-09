Normal University secures a win over Chatham Glenwood 54-37

Normal University had its hands full but finally brushed off Chatham Glenwood 54-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 9.

Normal University opened with a 11-7 advantage over Chatham Glenwood through the first quarter.

The Pioneers opened a tight 28-21 gap over the Titans at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Chatham Glenwood made it 35-31.

Conditioning showed as the Pioneers outscored the Titans 19-6 in the final quarter.

