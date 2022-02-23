 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal University survives competitive clash with Riverton 51-44

A tight-knit tilt turned in Normal University's direction just enough to squeeze past Riverton 51-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Riverton authored a promising start, taking advantage of Normal University 11-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Normal University, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 45-33 final quarter, too.

In recent action on February 15, Normal University faced off against Springfield Southeast and Riverton took on Kewanee Wethersfield on February 12 at Riverton High School. Click here for a recap

