Normal University survives competitive clash with Riverton 51-44

A tight-knit tilt turned in Normal University's direction just enough to squeeze past Riverton 51-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Riverton authored a promising start, taking advantage of Normal University 11-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Normal University, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 45-33 final quarter, too.
In recent action on February 15, Normal University faced off against Springfield Southeast and Riverton took on Kewanee Wethersfield on February 12 at Riverton High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.