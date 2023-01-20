Normal University triumphs in strong showing over Jacksonville 52-30

Normal University ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Jacksonville 52-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Jacksonville and Normal University faced off on January 4, 2022 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University took on Tolono Unity on January 7 at Normal University High School. For more, click here.
