Normal West denies Champaign Central's challenge 63-44

Normal West dumped Champaign Central 63-44 in Illinois boys basketball on January 10.
Last season, Normal West and Champaign Central squared off with January 7, 2022 at Normal West High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on December 30, Champaign Central squared off with Chatham Glenwood in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.