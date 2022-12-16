 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Normal West finds its way to knock off Urbana 67-48

  • 0

Urbana cut in front to start, but Normal West answered the challenge to collect a 67-48 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.

The start wasn't the problem for Urbana, as it began with a 17-13 edge over Normal West through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats kept a 31-26 half margin at the Tigers' expense.

Normal West darted to a 53-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 9, Urbana faced off against Champaign Central and Normal West took on Champaign Centennial on December 9 at Normal West High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News