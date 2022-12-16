Normal West finds its way to knock off Urbana 67-48

Urbana cut in front to start, but Normal West answered the challenge to collect a 67-48 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.
The start wasn't the problem for Urbana, as it began with a 17-13 edge over Normal West through the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats kept a 31-26 half margin at the Tigers' expense.
Normal West darted to a 53-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.
