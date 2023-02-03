Athens surfed the tension to ride to a 51-42 win over Maroa-Forsyth on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Maroa-Forsyth showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-12 advantage over Athens as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans took a 28-24 lead over the Warriors heading to the intermission locker room.

Athens broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 42-36 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Warriors, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-6 final quarter, too.

The last time Athens and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 57-49 game on February 8, 2022. For results, click here.

