Not for the faint of heart: Bloomington Central Catholic topples Champaign St. Thomas More 64-55

Bloomington Central Catholic edged Champaign St. Thomas More 64-55 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 16, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Champaign Central and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Normal Calvary on January 19 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For a full recap, click here.
