 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Not for the faint of heart: Bloomington Central Catholic topples Champaign St. Thomas More 64-55

  • 0

Bloomington Central Catholic edged Champaign St. Thomas More 64-55 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 16, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Champaign Central and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Normal Calvary on January 19 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News