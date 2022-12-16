Not for the faint of heart: Springfield Lanphier topples Jacksonville 56-47

Springfield Lanphier found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Jacksonville 56-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.

Springfield Lanphier opened with a 12-4 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.

The Lions fought to a 26-14 halftime margin at the Crimsons' expense.

Jacksonville showed its spirit while rallying to within 36-25 in the third quarter.

The Crimsons managed a 22-20 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

