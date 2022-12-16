Not for the faint of heart: Springfield Lanphier topples Jacksonville 56-47

Springfield Lanphier found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Jacksonville 56-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.
Springfield Lanphier opened with a 12-4 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.
The Lions fought to a 26-14 halftime margin at the Crimsons' expense.
Jacksonville showed its spirit while rallying to within 36-25 in the third quarter.
The Crimsons managed a 22-20 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
The last time Springfield Lanphier and Jacksonville played in a 54-45 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on December 10, Jacksonville faced off against Lincoln and Springfield Lanphier took on Springfield on December 9 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.