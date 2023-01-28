 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oakland Tri-County severs Villa Grove's hopes 62-50

  • 0

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Oakland Tri-County will take its 62-50 victory over Villa Grove in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.

Last season, Oakland Tri-County and Villa Grove faced off on January 25, 2022 at Oakland Tri-County Coop. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Oakland Tri-County faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Villa Grove took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on January 21 at Villa Grove High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News