Oakland Tri-County severs Villa Grove's hopes 62-50

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Oakland Tri-County will take its 62-50 victory over Villa Grove in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
Last season, Oakland Tri-County and Villa Grove faced off on January 25, 2022 at Oakland Tri-County Coop. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Oakland Tri-County faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Villa Grove took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on January 21 at Villa Grove High School. Click here for a recap.
