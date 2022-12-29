 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oswego earns narrow win over Mahomet-Seymour 56-47

  • 0

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Oswego nipped Mahomet-Seymour 56-47 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Oswego opened with a 10-5 advantage over Mahomet-Seymour through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 31-20 advantage at half over the Bulldogs.

Mahomet-Seymour didn't give up, slicing the gap to 41-35 in the third quarter.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-12 stretch over the fourth quarter.

