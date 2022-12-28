 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oswego pushes over Springfield 51-41

Springfield was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Oswego prevailed 51-41 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

Oswego opened with a 22-13 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 24-13 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Senators closed the lead with a 9-8 margin in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 16, Springfield squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

