Oswego pushes over Springfield 51-41

Springfield was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Oswego prevailed 51-41 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

Oswego opened with a 22-13 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 24-13 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Senators closed the lead with a 9-8 margin in the fourth quarter.

