Over and out: Decatur MacArthur punches through Chatham Glenwood 66-38

Decatur MacArthur scored early and often to roll over Chatham Glenwood 66-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Decatur MacArthur faced off on January 14, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 6 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.