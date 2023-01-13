 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Over and out: Decatur MacArthur punches through Chatham Glenwood 66-38

  • 0

Decatur MacArthur scored early and often to roll over Chatham Glenwood 66-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.

Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Decatur MacArthur faced off on January 14, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 6 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News