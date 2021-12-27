Over and out: Monticello punches through Clinton 62-24

Monticello's river of points eventually washed away Clinton in a 62-24 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
Monticello made the first move by forging a 22-13 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.
In recent action on December 18, Monticello faced off against Greenville and Clinton took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 22 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.