 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Over and out: Tolono Unity punches through Clifton Central 62-38

  • 0

Tolono Unity played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Clifton Central during a 62-38 beating during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Clifton Central faced off on December 17, 2021 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.

Recently on December 9, Tolono Unity squared off with Taylorville in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News