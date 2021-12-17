 Skip to main content
Overtime is just fine for Pleasant Plains in win over Petersburg PORTA 57-49

Bonus basketball saw Pleasant Plains use the overtime to top Petersburg PORTA 57-49 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 17.

Pleasant Plains broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-25 lead over Petersburg PORTA.

There was no room for doubt as Pleasant Plains added to its advantage with a 15-7 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on December 10, Pleasant Plains faced off against Williamsville and Petersburg PORTA took on Beardstown on December 7 at Petersburg PORTA High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

