Pana bounces Shelbyville in up-and-down tilt 72-40

Pana jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 72-40 win over Shelbyville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.
The Panthers made the first move by forging a 25-9 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.
Pana's offense stomped on to a 46-16 lead over Shelbyville at halftime.
Pana's supremacy showed as it carried a 66-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on November 30 , Pana squared up on Moweaqua Central A & M in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.