Pana bounces Shelbyville in up-and-down tilt 72-40

Pana jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 72-40 win over Shelbyville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.

The Panthers made the first move by forging a 25-9 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.

Pana's offense stomped on to a 46-16 lead over Shelbyville at halftime.

Pana's supremacy showed as it carried a 66-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

