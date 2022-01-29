 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pana cancels check from Rochester 59-44

  • 0

Pana collected a 59-44 victory over Rochester during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Panthers jumped in front of the Rockets 25-21 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on January 22, Pana faced off against Mattoon and Rochester took on Pleasant Plains on January 22 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Bears, Broncos, and Giants hire new head coaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News