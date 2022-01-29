Pana cancels check from Rochester 59-44

Pana collected a 59-44 victory over Rochester during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Panthers jumped in front of the Rockets 25-21 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on January 22, Pana faced off against Mattoon and Rochester took on Pleasant Plains on January 22 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
