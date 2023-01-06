Pana delivers smashing punch to stump Staunton 56-30

Pana recorded a big victory over Staunton 56-30 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Pana and Staunton faced off on January 28, 2022 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 28, Pana squared off with Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
