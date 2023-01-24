Pana earns solid win over Sullivan 66-52

Pana knocked off Sullivan 66-52 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Pana and Sullivan played in a 76-28 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Pana faced off against Litchfield and Sullivan took on Moweaqua Central A&M on January 17 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For results, click here.
