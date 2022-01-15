Pana finds its footing in victory over Litchfield 70-50

Pana showered the scoreboard with points to drown Litchfield 70-50 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Panthers made the first move by forging a 16-12 margin over the Purple Panthers after the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense jumped to a 35-27 lead over the Purple Panthers at the half.
Pana's edge showed as it carried a 50-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on January 7 , Pana squared up on Piasa Southwestern in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.