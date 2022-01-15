 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pana finds its footing in victory over Litchfield 70-50

Pana showered the scoreboard with points to drown Litchfield 70-50 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Panthers made the first move by forging a 16-12 margin over the Purple Panthers after the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense jumped to a 35-27 lead over the Purple Panthers at the half.

Pana's edge showed as it carried a 50-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 7 , Pana squared up on Piasa Southwestern in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

