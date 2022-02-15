Pana flies high over Gillespie 79-49

Pana swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Gillespie 79-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 15.
Pana opened with a 41-32 advantage over Gillespie through the first quarter.
In recent action on February 8, Pana faced off against Vandalia and Gillespie took on Staunton on February 8 at Staunton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.