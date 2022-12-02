Pana imposes its will on Pawnee 60-33

It would have taken a herculean effort for Pawnee to claim this one, and Pana wouldn't allow that in a 60-33 decision in Illinois boys basketball on December 2.
Last season, Pana and Pawnee squared off with December 3, 2021 at Pawnee High School last season. For more, click here.
