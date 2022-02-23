Pana mauls Litchfield in strong showing 71-51

Pana didn't tinker around with Litchfield. A 71-51 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 15 , Pana squared up on Gillespie in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Pana's offense jumped to a 35-25 lead over Litchfield at halftime.
