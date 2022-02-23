 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pana mauls Litchfield in strong showing 71-51

  • 0

Pana didn't tinker around with Litchfield. A 71-51 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on February 15 , Pana squared up on Gillespie in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Pana's offense jumped to a 35-25 lead over Litchfield at halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News