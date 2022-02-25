Pana rains down on Salem 50-38

Pana grabbed a 50-38 victory at the expense of Salem during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on February 15 , Pana squared up on Gillespie in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The Panthers opened with a 25-17 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.
The Panthers' supremacy showed as they carried a 50-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
