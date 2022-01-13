Pana severs Nokomis' hopes 48-38

Playing with a winning hand, Pana trumped Nokomis 48-38 on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Pana opened with a 17-15 advantage over Nokomis through the first quarter.
A half tie at 19-19 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Pana broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-38 lead over Nokomis.
In recent action on January 7, Pana faced off against Piasa Southwestern and Nokomis took on Raymond Lincolnwood on January 7 at Nokomis High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.