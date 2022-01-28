Pana severs Staunton's hopes 46-27

Pana handed Staunton a tough 46-27 loss on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Panthers darted in front of the Bulldogs 16-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers' offense roared to a 33-11 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Pana's control showed as it carried a 41-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
