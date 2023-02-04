Pana topped Taylorville 36-35 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball on February 4.

The last time Pana and Taylorville played in a 60-43 game on February 5, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Pana faced off against Rochester . Click here for a recap. Taylorville took on Charleston on January 27 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.

