Pana trips Mattoon in tenacious tussle 68-65

Pana found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Mattoon 68-65 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 3.
Last season, Mattoon and Pana faced off on January 22, 2022 at Pana High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 28, Pana faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Mattoon took on Rantoul on December 20 at Rantoul Township High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.