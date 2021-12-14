Paxton-Buckley-Loda knocks out victory on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42-24

Paxton-Buckley-Loda notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42-24 on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave the Panthers a 9-6 lead over the Falcons.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's offense breathed fire to a 25-6 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the intermission.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's upper-hand showed as it carried a 37-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
